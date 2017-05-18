Chico cyclists ride in silence to rem...

Chico cyclists ride in silence to remember victims

Chico >> About 35 bike riders gathered Wednesday and rode without speaking through Chico streets in honor of those injured or killed on a bicycle on public roadways. Local riders gathered at 7 p.m. at The Hands art piece by the city offices at East Fourth and Main streets.

