Chico cyclists ride in silence to remember victims
Chico >> About 35 bike riders gathered Wednesday and rode without speaking through Chico streets in honor of those injured or killed on a bicycle on public roadways. Local riders gathered at 7 p.m. at The Hands art piece by the city offices at East Fourth and Main streets.
