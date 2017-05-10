Chico crash suspects being sought

Chico >> California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a four-car crash that occurred Thursday night, as well as a information about suspects who fled the scene. According to a press release, Andre Pinedo, 38 of Chico, was involved in a hit-and-run accident around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 99 northbound around Eaton Road that involved four vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.