Chico crash suspects being sought
Chico >> California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a four-car crash that occurred Thursday night, as well as a information about suspects who fled the scene. According to a press release, Andre Pinedo, 38 of Chico, was involved in a hit-and-run accident around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 99 northbound around Eaton Road that involved four vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feinstein’s Husband Wins Near-Bil $ CA Contract
|3 hr
|Bob Luvs to Lie
|3
|Texas Thug Is Now A Former Texas Thug
|3 hr
|Bob Leaks Blood
|1
|TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise!
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|20
|RepubliKLAN PresiDUNCE Trump; WE WANT YOUR COME...
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Why ISN'T Fox Fake News, aka Trump's Pravda, Re...
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Was Sean SPLICER Peeing in the Bushes or WHAT?
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|7
|Man deported 15 times. 6yr old critical
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC