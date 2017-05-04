Chico area church services
Calvary Chapel of Chico: 1888 Springfield Drive: “The Coming Apostasy,” from the series, “Jesus ... From Genesis to Revelation,” from Pastor Sam Allen, 6 p.m. Scripture: Epistle of Jude. Our Divine Savior Catholic Church: 566 E. Lassen Ave.: Mass; 5 p.m. Rev.
