Chico area church services

Calvary Chapel of Chico: 1888 Springfield Drive: “The Coming Apostasy,” from the series, “Jesus ... From Genesis to Revelation,” from Pastor Sam Allen, 6 p.m. Scripture: Epistle of Jude. Our Divine Savior Catholic Church: 566 E. Lassen Ave.: Mass; 5 p.m. Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.