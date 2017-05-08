Car windows shattered, bullets hit house after shooting in Chico
Chico >> Bullet holes remain in the side of a house near Algonkin and Sequoyah avenues in Chico. The windows of a car was also shattered during a shooting at about 9 p.m. Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama knew Flynn was compromised?
|41 min
|Godfrey
|1
|Question- Why Didn't Obama Fire Flynn For Takin...
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs To Cheat
|1
|The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"...
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs A Good Ream
|4
|democrats Not Getting Their Spanish Inquisition...
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs A Good Ream
|1
|Clinton imagines alternate universe & she is pr...
|2 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|Are ConservaKLANS Family when they are LYNCHING...
|2 hr
|Can you believe this
|2
|Dirty democrat Stealing Money From Childrens Ch...
|3 hr
|Bob Is A Criminal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC