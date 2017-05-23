Butte supervisors close north Chico fire station
Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to close a fire station in north Chico as it grapples with rising fire service costs. The board voted 3-1 to close Cal Fire-Butte County Station 42 off Cohasset Road.
