Butte County reaches record number of homeless, according to point-in-time count
Most of them have been living on the streets longer than a year, and are suffering from severe, untreated mental illness. Almost 100 of them are children not even old enough to go to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Griffin- Victim
|37 min
|Bob Luvs Kathy
|1
|The Beginning of the End for Liberal Insanity
|1 hr
|Bob Hates Loves T...
|15
|democrat Crime Syndicate Takes Huge Hit as Lucc...
|2 hr
|Where Are the Bod...
|1
|Desperate, Lonely, Depressed Trump; :Nobody Lov...
|3 hr
|Fair One
|13
|Kathy Griffin now playing the VICTIM card
|4 hr
|GRANDPA NICKEL EYE
|6
|Obama Admin officials under investigation
|4 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|11
|Dirty Smelly Garbage Hater NEGGIR-O Erased!
|4 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC