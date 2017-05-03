Butte County not likely to get funding from Chico for Fire Station 42

It's still up in the air what will happen to Cal Fire-Butte County Fire Station 42, but Chico has weighed in on whether it could provide any financial assistance to the county to keep it open. Tuesday, City Manager Mark Orme told the City Council if the city had one million dollars, “I would have recommended we keep our staffing at 17 .” At that time, he was ready to take any council comments to report to the county, but there weren't any.

