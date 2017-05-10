Book reviewer speaks Tuesday at Chico...

Book reviewer speaks Tuesday at Chico library

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

An evening with Dan Barnett is being hosted by Chico Friends of the Library starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Chico library, east First and Sherman avenues. Barnett has been writing the weekly Biblio File book review for the Chico Enterprise-Record for 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RepubliKLANS Can't RUN FAST ENOUGH from Town Ha... 4 hr Obama Democrat 3
Run Donald Run! RUN but you CAN NOT HIDE this t... 5 hr a-citizen 7
The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"... 5 hr a-citizen 17
Media/Libs bordering on Sedition 6 hr a-citizen 2
Eric Trump CONFIRMS; Russian Banks ALWAYS FUND ... 6 hr a-citizen 11
TRUMPS Master PUTIN says Comey FIRING has "NOTH... 7 hr a-citizen 4
Kellyann "ALT FACT" Conway Charges SEXISM! 7 hr Bob Needs To Grow Up 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC