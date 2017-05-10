Book reviewer speaks Tuesday at Chico library
An evening with Dan Barnett is being hosted by Chico Friends of the Library starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Chico library, east First and Sherman avenues. Barnett has been writing the weekly Biblio File book review for the Chico Enterprise-Record for 30 years.
