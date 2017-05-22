Biz Bits: Whata s coming to that Chic...

Biz Bits: Whata s coming to that Chico bare patch?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico contractor Pat Conroy said he's been getting a lot of inquiries about a bare parcel on East Avenue across from North Valley Plaza. It used to be home to Chico Dermatology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Ordered His democrat Followers To MURDER ... 2 min Bob Is Shaking 1
TRUMP says: " I CAN MURDER and No One would tou... 11 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 19
The TRUMPSTER Grabs the Muslim MAGIC GLOWING ORB! 40 min Old Bob the SLOB 6
Trump's Comrade Gen Flynn DENIES Senate Subpoen... 51 min PoliticalConPervs 3
TRUMP Excludes "US PRESS" at Saudi/Tillerson Pr... 55 min a-citizen 2
U forgot one thing Seith Rich's Murder 55 min Godfrey 12
Hey ConservaTURDS; No Trump Campaign Promise wi... 1 hr a-citizen 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC