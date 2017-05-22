Biz Bits: Whata s coming to that Chico bare patch?
Chico contractor Pat Conroy said he's been getting a lot of inquiries about a bare parcel on East Avenue across from North Valley Plaza. It used to be home to Chico Dermatology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Ordered His democrat Followers To MURDER ...
|2 min
|Bob Is Shaking
|1
|TRUMP says: " I CAN MURDER and No One would tou...
|11 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|19
|The TRUMPSTER Grabs the Muslim MAGIC GLOWING ORB!
|40 min
|Old Bob the SLOB
|6
|Trump's Comrade Gen Flynn DENIES Senate Subpoen...
|51 min
|PoliticalConPervs
|3
|TRUMP Excludes "US PRESS" at Saudi/Tillerson Pr...
|55 min
|a-citizen
|2
|U forgot one thing Seith Rich's Murder
|55 min
|Godfrey
|12
|Hey ConservaTURDS; No Trump Campaign Promise wi...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC