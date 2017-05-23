Annual Portuguese Festa is June 4 in ...

Annual Portuguese Festa is June 4 in Chico

13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Orland >> The Chico Portuguese Holy Ghost Fatima Club will host its annual Festa on June 4. The celebration will begin at the mass at 10 a.m. with the crowning of the queen at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 416 Chestnut St. Following the mass, the Festa will proceed to Portuguese Hall at Fourth Street and Broadway. The traditional sopas meals will be served noon to 2 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. Queen this year is Sarah Mendonca, daughter of Steve and Jeanette Mendonca.

