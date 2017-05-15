15 Minutes

15 Minutes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Erin Horst moved to Chico three years ago from Kansas City. With a young child at home, she quickly noticed the lack of options for finding quality books for kids here in Chico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RepubliKLANS Can't RUN FAST ENOUGH from Town Ha... 14 min Obama Democrat 3
Run Donald Run! RUN but you CAN NOT HIDE this t... 48 min a-citizen 7
The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"... 51 min a-citizen 17
Media/Libs bordering on Sedition 2 hr a-citizen 2
Eric Trump CONFIRMS; Russian Banks ALWAYS FUND ... 2 hr a-citizen 11
TRUMPS Master PUTIN says Comey FIRING has "NOTH... 2 hr a-citizen 4
Kellyann "ALT FACT" Conway Charges SEXISM! 2 hr Bob Needs To Grow Up 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC