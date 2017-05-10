100 Chico students return from field ...

100 Chico students return from field trip early after illness spreads

Thursday May 25 Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico >> Chico elementary school students had to end a field trip early after more than a dozen students developed stomach flu-like symptoms. This comes after a rash of Norovirus cases have swept the north state.

