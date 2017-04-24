Vaping gaining popularity among teens in Butte County
Ellen Michels, Butte County Public Health education specialist, speaks to Chico students about the prevalence of tobacco advertising during a Kids Leading Everyone Against Nicotine training for students last fall. Vaping has become more popular among teens in Butte County, Oroville and Chico, and health professionals worry about the impact of the devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Ranchers in 4 Mexican Border States have...
|3 hr
|Dominguez
|3
|Congratulations President Obama on your REALIST...
|9 hr
|Godfrey
|9
|EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI...
|10 hr
|It Is The Bible
|8
|IVANKA TRUMP BOOED at Womens Conference; Says h...
|11 hr
|ardith
|2
|Place a TARIFF on ALL IMPORTED TRUMP PRODUCTS!
|16 hr
|TARIFFonTHEdon
|1
|Employment Op: Paper Shredders for the TRUMP AD...
|16 hr
|shredEMdon
|1
|LOCK TRUMP UP! His Family TOO!
|17 hr
|GuatanamoDON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC