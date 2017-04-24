Titan athlete breaks record

On Friday, April 7, Lane Community College triple jump athlete Tristan James broke a 22 year-old school record with a jump measuring 49 feet and 4.5 inches taking first place, at the Chico State Distance Carnival in Chico, Calif. Before James, the record height in triple jump for Lane had been held by Jon Maher, who had a jump of 49.4 meters in 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Torch.