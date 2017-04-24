The wounds of life Art finally blooms

The Faith Healer shows at the Blue Room Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., through May 13. Tickets: $15/advance; $18/door; pay-what-you-can Thursdays Blue Room Theatre 139 W. First St. 895-3749 www.blueroomtheatre.com During his 17 years in Chico, Joe Hilsee has directed or acted in nine plays by either Martin McDonagh or Conor McPherson. "Northern California audiences seem to really respond to them," he said.

