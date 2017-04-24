Spring Bonsai Show this weekend in Chico

Spring Bonsai Show this weekend in Chico

Chico Bonsai Society will host its annual Spring Bonsai Show on Saturday and Sunday at the Chico Area Recreation District Center, 545 Vallombrosa Ave. Check out the display of Bonsai trees and watch demonstrations to learn how they are styled to become living art. There will also be a sales area, raffles and refreshments both days, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

