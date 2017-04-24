Retrial process moves forward in 1987...

Retrial process moves forward in 1987 Chico killings

Oroville >> Attorneys appeared in court Wednesday in the case of a former Chico State University football player previously convicted in the 1987 killings of a Chico couple, updating a judge on the man's retrial process. Attorneys in the death penalty case of Steven Crittenden, 49, appeared in Butte County Superior Court to set a date to consider moving Crittenden's trial venue from Placer County to Butte County.

