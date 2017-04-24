Reservations being taken form vernal pool wildflower tour
The Mount Lassen Chapter California Native Plant Society is taking reservations for those wishing to go on an outing to the Vina Plains Preserve vernal pools, approximately 13 miles north of Chico, on April 29. Meet 12:30 p.m. at the DeGarmo Park parking lot to car pool . The larger ones will still have water, but expect a diversity of spring flowers in the smaller ones.
