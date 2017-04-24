Rangers, skate park on Chico park agenda
Chico >> A discussion about converting park rangers to sworn Chico Police officers and a matter with the Chico skateboard park are among the issues the Bidwell Park and Playground Commission will take on at its next meeting. The city is considering transferring the park rangers into the police force because of the city's financial situation.
