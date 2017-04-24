Pot bans buoy black market
Considering that a solid majority of Chicoans voted in favor of Proposition 64, the California law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, you'd think our municipal leaders would at least seek input from constituents about how the city should move forward with policies related to the sale of weed. Not so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump to be deported if Trump Immigrati...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Are RepubliCONS "Tired of WINNING" Yet?
|7 hr
|GolfLessons4TURDS
|1
|IVANKA TRUMP BOOED at Womens Conference; Says h...
|8 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|5
|Liberal democrat Politicians Living Large On Ch...
|11 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|California's most wanted (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|a-citizen
|37
|HELL is still HOT; Coulter ACCEPTS HELP of ACLU...
|15 hr
|Bob has No Clue
|2
|trump's SLUGGISH ECONOMY
|15 hr
|Bob Has No Dignity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC