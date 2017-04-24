Paradise Symphony awakens with a Splendid Sounds of Springa
Paradise >> Spring will be joyously welcomed with the “Splendid Sounds of Spring” concert by the Paradise Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m., May 7, at the Paradise Performing Arts Center. Paradise Symphony Orchestra music director, Lloyd Roby, will conduct the orchestra in a variety of compositions by famous composers.
