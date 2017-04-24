Panel to discuss Chapman annexation into Chico
Chico >> The Love Chapmantown Community Coalition will address the “Chapmantown Annexation: What's Next?,” at a community forum, 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Chapman Elementary School, 1071 16th St. Brief presentations will be made by officials, and audience members may submit questions to the panel. City and county officials will discuss and answer questions about the pending annexation of previously unincorporated Chapman-Mulberry neighborhoods by the city of Chico.
