News of our Past: Two wheels beat fou...

News of our Past: Two wheels beat four in race around Chico

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

A fire sale at Oser's department store in 1939 brought customers out in droves as police direct traffic at Third and Main streets. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Greater Chico Chamber of Commerce President Abe Baily and Chico Velo Club General Manager Ed McLaughlin took to Chico streets Thursday for the third annual New Commute in Chico by staging a “celebrity” match race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
democrats Still Cant Figure Out Why Hillary Lost 5 hr StupidNeoNazis 7
RepubliKLANS pay a NEO NAZI $40,000 to speak! 6 hr disappoining ABI ... 3
RepubliKLANS and TRUMP Want a SEDITION LAW to p... 6 hr BurnEmFirstDON 1
Champion of IGNORANCE RepubliCON Trump, when as... 6 hr TheTRUMPdump 1
FOUNDERS way SMARTER than CONSERVATURDS 18 hr republiCONScnn 3
TRUMP LOSES Lawsuit. Ordered to PAY $350,000. 18 hr republiCONdummies 4
Step up and SUE the DEAD BEAT Real Estate Devel... 20 hr SleazyTrumpLoses 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC