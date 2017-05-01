News of our Past: Two wheels beat four in race around Chico
A fire sale at Oser's department store in 1939 brought customers out in droves as police direct traffic at Third and Main streets. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Greater Chico Chamber of Commerce President Abe Baily and Chico Velo Club General Manager Ed McLaughlin took to Chico streets Thursday for the third annual New Commute in Chico by staging a “celebrity” match race.
