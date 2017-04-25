Mystic Roots Band to Release New Album 'Change' 5/5

When your music is so diverse that suitable comparisons include No Doubt, Sublime, Black Eyed Peas, and even Rihanna you know you have a lot of eyes and ears wondering what you're going to do next. For Mystic Roots Band, a group who came together by throwing college backyard parties in Chico, CA to touring the world as Pato Banton's backing band, the answer lies in their latest album, CHANGE.

