Mystic Roots Band to Release New Album 'Change' 5/5
When your music is so diverse that suitable comparisons include No Doubt, Sublime, Black Eyed Peas, and even Rihanna you know you have a lot of eyes and ears wondering what you're going to do next. For Mystic Roots Band, a group who came together by throwing college backyard parties in Chico, CA to touring the world as Pato Banton's backing band, the answer lies in their latest album, CHANGE.
