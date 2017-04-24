Master Gardeners hosting variety of workshops
Butte County Master Gardeners have four workshops planned in the next few weeks, or topics ranging from backyard fruit orchards to compost bins. A new free workshop on backyard fruit orchards will be offered twice, 10-11:30 a.m. April 29 and 10-11:30 a.m. May 4. It will be held at the home of a Master Gardener in Paradise with an orchard of more than various 50 fruit trees.
