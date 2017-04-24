Man, small child escape serious injur...

Man, small child escape serious injuries in Park Avenue rollover

Friday

Investigators said a rollover crash Friday on Park Avenue in Chico was caused by a driver who tried to make a left turn against a red turn light. Chico >> A man and small child escaped a rollover crash without serious injuries Friday morning on Park Avenue in Chico, investigators said.

