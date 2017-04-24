Live musical, educational show to be broadcast in Chico

The Golden Road Television and Radio Show will bring local singers, dancers, authors and organizations under one roof 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday at Chico Women's Club, 592 E. Third St. Tickets are $10 to attend, but it will be broadcast live on cable TV and on YouTube for free. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com , at the door or by calling the Women's Club at 894-1978.

