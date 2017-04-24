Liberty Cab closing this month

Liberty Cab closing this month

Chico >> A local taxi company announced Tuesday that it will cease operations by the end of this month after 12 years of business. Liberty Cab co-owner Gianni Caponera said in a public letter to customers that the business can no longer find enough “qualified applicants interested in driving taxi cabs” to “continue operating or provide an acceptable level of service.” In the past two months, the company lost 13 drivers for a variety of reasons and struggled to replace them.

