Liberty Cab closing this month
Chico >> A local taxi company announced Tuesday that it will cease operations by the end of this month after 12 years of business. Liberty Cab co-owner Gianni Caponera said in a public letter to customers that the business can no longer find enough “qualified applicants interested in driving taxi cabs” to “continue operating or provide an acceptable level of service.” In the past two months, the company lost 13 drivers for a variety of reasons and struggled to replace them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Crime Syndicate Deal With Mexico-
|12 min
|Bob Is So Stupid
|1
|Barack Hussein Obama's Beyond Civil Disobedienc...
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs His Revo...
|2
|Liberals fear open debate - Undermine Freedom o...
|2 hr
|Bob Luvs His Revo...
|3
|EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI...
|2 hr
|Bob Is Nuts
|10
|Berkeley Police Plan High Visibility Thursday-
|2 hr
|Get Ready Bob
|1
|Hell Freezes Over - ACLU defends Coulter!
|4 hr
|Get Ready Bob
|1
|Bob Mulholland would join Jihad and Caliphate
|4 hr
|Bob Luvs His Caliph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC