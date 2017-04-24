Hot Shot: Ready to ride

Hot Shot: Ready to ride

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Ready to ride: Thousands of bicyclists will come to Butte County for the Wildflower Century this weekend, and they'll be greeted with nice weather and plenty of the namesake vegetation, such as this scene along the Steve Harrison Memorial Bikeway between 20th Street and Skyway in Chico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI... 1 hr a-citizen 11
We know you RepubliKLANS are RACIST White Natio... 14 hr Do not Do it 3
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 19 hr silly rabbit 1,085
TRUMP Reverses Position on almost EVEY PROMISE ... 22 hr Bob Has No Dignity 3
Are the French as STUPID as US conservatives?< 22 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 4
Democrat Crime Syndicate Deal With Mexico- Wed Bob Is So Stupid 1
Barack Hussein Obama's Beyond Civil Disobedienc... Wed Bob Luvs His Revo... 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC