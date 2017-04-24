Hot Shot: Ready to ride
Ready to ride: Thousands of bicyclists will come to Butte County for the Wildflower Century this weekend, and they'll be greeted with nice weather and plenty of the namesake vegetation, such as this scene along the Steve Harrison Memorial Bikeway between 20th Street and Skyway in Chico.
