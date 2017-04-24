Good News: Local residents inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Students from Solano County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Those inducted included: Aaron Alston-Roth of Fairfield and Caroline Schulz of Rio Vista were initiated at California State University, Chico and Parker O'Neill of Fairfield and Charles Mackay of Vallejo were initiated at San Jose State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.