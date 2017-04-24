Good News: Local residents inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Students from Solano County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Those inducted included: Aaron Alston-Roth of Fairfield and Caroline Schulz of Rio Vista were initiated at California State University, Chico and Parker O'Neill of Fairfield and Charles Mackay of Vallejo were initiated at San Jose State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump to be deported if Trump Immigrati...
|10 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Are RepubliCONS "Tired of WINNING" Yet?
|12 hr
|GolfLessons4TURDS
|1
|IVANKA TRUMP BOOED at Womens Conference; Says h...
|13 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|5
|Liberal democrat Politicians Living Large On Ch...
|16 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|California's most wanted (Mar '12)
|16 hr
|a-citizen
|37
|HELL is still HOT; Coulter ACCEPTS HELP of ACLU...
|19 hr
|Bob has No Clue
|2
|trump's SLUGGISH ECONOMY
|20 hr
|Bob Has No Dignity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC