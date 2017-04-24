Fire station closures: a In the boonies but not nobodies,a residents say

Oroville >> Firefighters at the county's Amador stations got good news at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, but for employees at Station 42 in Chico , their fate remains to be seen. The board voted to keep three rural fire stations open in the winter after their closures were suggested and try to make an agreement with Chico to get the city to fund Station 42. As it stands, if the city does not agree, the county's stance is it will have to close the station because of budget constraints.

