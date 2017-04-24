Cloud of smoke rises over Chico on 4/20
Nick “Smokiee” Alvarez takes a puff from a huge joint at 4:20 p.m. Thursday at Blaze N' J's Smoke Shop in Chico. Chico >> City Plaza has been known to fill with people smoking pot at 4:20 p.m. on April 20, but there were only a few there Thursday.
