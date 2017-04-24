Chico Museum stages 1858 interview with Bidwell

A look back at John Bidwell's early life in California is planned 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Chico Museum, 141 Salem St. It will feature Chico writer and author Nancy Leek as a San Francisco newspaper reporter interviewing Nick Anderson as Maj. John Bidwell in 1858, about coming to California and the end years of the Mexican era.

