Chico Museum stages 1858 interview with Bidwell
A look back at John Bidwell's early life in California is planned 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Chico Museum, 141 Salem St. It will feature Chico writer and author Nancy Leek as a San Francisco newspaper reporter interviewing Nick Anderson as Maj. John Bidwell in 1858, about coming to California and the end years of the Mexican era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Ranchers in 4 Mexican Border States have...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Congratulations President Obama on your REALIST...
|2 hr
|Your name here
|8
|EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI...
|2 hr
|Your name here
|5
|Place a TARIFF on ALL IMPORTED TRUMP PRODUCTS!
|4 hr
|TARIFFonTHEdon
|1
|Employment Op: Paper Shredders for the TRUMP AD...
|4 hr
|shredEMdon
|1
|LOCK TRUMP UP! His Family TOO!
|5 hr
|GuatanamoDON
|1
|TRUMP; Historic BIGGEST LOSER in Pesidential p...
|5 hr
|showMEturds
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC