CCC member airlifted to Enloe after fall during training
Paradise >> A California Conservation Corps crew member was airlifted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment after sustaining an injury from a fall outside of Paradise on Wednesday afternoon. Three CCC hand crews were training for an exercise in a canyon off of lower Calernbar Way when one of the crew members sustained head injuries after falling.
