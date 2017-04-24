CCC member airlifted to Enloe after f...

CCC member airlifted to Enloe after fall during training

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Paradise >> A California Conservation Corps crew member was airlifted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment after sustaining an injury from a fall outside of Paradise on Wednesday afternoon. Three CCC hand crews were training for an exercise in a canyon off of lower Calernbar Way when one of the crew members sustained head injuries after falling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP Reverses Position on almost EVEY PROMISE ... 57 min Bob Has No Dignity 3
Are the French as STUPID as US conservatives?< 58 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 4
We know you RepubliKLANS are RACIST White Natio... 1 hr Bob Has No Dignity 2
Democrat Crime Syndicate Deal With Mexico- 12 hr Bob Is So Stupid 1
Barack Hussein Obama's Beyond Civil Disobedienc... 14 hr Bob Luvs His Revo... 2
Liberals fear open debate - Undermine Freedom o... 14 hr Bob Luvs His Revo... 3
EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI... 15 hr Bob Is Nuts 10
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC