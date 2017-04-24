Butte County weighs fire station closures

Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is scheduled to consider adjusting the county's fire service agreement with Cal Fire as it wrestles with rising costs, with recommendations to close a fire station in Chico and remove several rural stations from a program that keeps them staffed year-round. The board also will consider starting the process of forming a county-wide fire protection district, which could result in a dedicated funding source for the Butte County Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.