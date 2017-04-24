Butte County weighs fire station closures
Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is scheduled to consider adjusting the county's fire service agreement with Cal Fire as it wrestles with rising costs, with recommendations to close a fire station in Chico and remove several rural stations from a program that keeps them staffed year-round. The board also will consider starting the process of forming a county-wide fire protection district, which could result in a dedicated funding source for the Butte County Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Ranchers in 4 Mexican Border States have...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Congratulations President Obama on your REALIST...
|2 hr
|Your name here
|8
|EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI...
|2 hr
|Your name here
|5
|Place a TARIFF on ALL IMPORTED TRUMP PRODUCTS!
|4 hr
|TARIFFonTHEdon
|1
|Employment Op: Paper Shredders for the TRUMP AD...
|4 hr
|shredEMdon
|1
|LOCK TRUMP UP! His Family TOO!
|5 hr
|GuatanamoDON
|1
|TRUMP; Historic BIGGEST LOSER in Pesidential p...
|5 hr
|showMEturds
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC