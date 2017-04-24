Butte County weighs fire station clos...

Butte County weighs fire station closures

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is scheduled to consider adjusting the county's fire service agreement with Cal Fire as it wrestles with rising costs, with recommendations to close a fire station in Chico and remove several rural stations from a program that keeps them staffed year-round. The board also will consider starting the process of forming a county-wide fire protection district, which could result in a dedicated funding source for the Butte County Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Border Ranchers in 4 Mexican Border States have... 1 hr a-citizen 2
Congratulations President Obama on your REALIST... 2 hr Your name here 8
EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI... 2 hr Your name here 5
Place a TARIFF on ALL IMPORTED TRUMP PRODUCTS! 4 hr TARIFFonTHEdon 1
Employment Op: Paper Shredders for the TRUMP AD... 4 hr shredEMdon 1
LOCK TRUMP UP! His Family TOO! 5 hr GuatanamoDON 1
TRUMP; Historic BIGGEST LOSER in Pesidential p... 5 hr showMEturds 8
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC