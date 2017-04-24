Biz Bits: Not your mothera s car wash
A different sort of car wash has opened in Chico, called Surf Thru Express Car Wash. It's at Forest Avenue and Notre Dame Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP pick FLYNN is in BIG TROUBLE! Prison like...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|Trump's First 100 Days; "The BIGGEST EVER Disas...
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|trump BENFITS trump
|6 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|6
|IVANKA TRUMP BOOED at Womens Conference; Says h...
|7 hr
|Bob Luvs Deceive ...
|9
|Who's Contributing to TRUMP'S 2020 Presidential...
|11 hr
|OompaLoompa
|2
|Trump SCREWS 200K Working Men and SICK Coal Min...
|13 hr
|LiatNchiefDON
|2
|Trumps Cabinet FULL of KGB Agents and CRIMINALS!
|13 hr
|PetMeAndIwil LOVE U
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC