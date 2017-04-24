Art finally blooms
The season's volatile weather swung back toward light and breezy with clear blue skies to create an appropriately picturesque backdrop to the public unveiling of the Museum of Northern California Art on Sunday. The 90-year-old former Veterans Memorial Hall on The Esplanade has been partially renovated, with 4,000 of the large building's 17,000 square feet transformed in this first stage of Monca, a museum dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of fine art created in California's northern region.
