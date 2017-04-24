Along for the ride with Chicoa s park rangers
Park ranger James LeDonne looks around as ranger Daniel Hiemstra talks with a illegal camper and issues him a notice to move along Thursday. Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series concerning the city's consideration to training park rangers to be sworn officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP pick FLYNN is in BIG TROUBLE! Prison like...
|8 min
|a-citizen
|3
|Trump's First 100 Days; "The BIGGEST EVER Disas...
|10 min
|a-citizen
|2
|trump BENFITS trump
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|6
|IVANKA TRUMP BOOED at Womens Conference; Says h...
|4 hr
|Bob Luvs Deceive ...
|9
|Who's Contributing to TRUMP'S 2020 Presidential...
|8 hr
|OompaLoompa
|2
|Trump SCREWS 200K Working Men and SICK Coal Min...
|10 hr
|LiatNchiefDON
|2
|Trumps Cabinet FULL of KGB Agents and CRIMINALS!
|10 hr
|PetMeAndIwil LOVE U
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC