3 dead identified, details released on Highway 70 wreck
Oroville >> The Butte County Coroner's Office has released the names of the three men killed Tuesday in a crash on Highway 70 south of Ophir Road. Gabriel Rivera-Palomares, 33, of Corning; Juan Mendoza, 31, of Olivehurst; and Jesus Favela-Carrasco, 21, of Olivehurst, died in a crash that also severely injured another driver.
