Yurt floats away in Fresno River floo...

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A yurt floated away in the heavy rain and flooding along the Fresno River Tuesday. The yurt was eventually demolished so crews could pull it out of the river in pieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No end to the LIES 2 hr Serpent Head The ... 48
Family finds rattlesnake in toilet 4 hr Typical Liberal G... 5
Maxine Waters Hallucinates Russia Invades Sout... 8 hr Expulsion 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 13 hr Bob Is A Queen 504
winning! 19 hr Sucking One 2
Embarrassing Photos Of A Treasonist Phaggot 23 hr ANONYMOUS 1
Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O... Tue Franklin 12
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC