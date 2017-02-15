Why your next bottle of olive oil might come from California
Olive oil is a staple ingredient in many Mediterranean dishes, yet the source for the highest quality olive oil these days may be thousands of miles from Europe and the Middle East. The countries best known for olive oil - Italy, Spain and Greece - have had bad harvests this year from unruly weather, Bloomberg recently reported , and the prices for olive oil have jumped in response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|White Trash LYIN Trump says admin is runnning l...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Trump's Security Costing Us Millions
|4 hr
|TrumpWorld Solution
|12
|Traitor TRUMP can't be Trusted with INTELLIGENCE!
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|9
|Trump CAN RUN but he CAN'T HIDE
|5 hr
|TrumpWorld Solution
|2
|Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT...
|6 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|28
|White Trash Trump FLOUNDERS!
|10 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC