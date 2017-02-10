Wet week closes plenty of roads in Butte, Glenn counties

Northbound Foster Road, south of Buschmann Road, was closed by the town of Paradise about 1 p.m. Thursday due to high water, one of many such case of localized flooding. Westbound Elliott Road was also closed in Paradise, which saw between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m. Thursday.

