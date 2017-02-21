Water conservation figures for Decemb...

Water conservation figures for December reported

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Water conservation figures for December were released earlier this month by the state Water Resources Control Board that showed statewide water use was 20.6 percent less than in December 2013, the benchmark year. That's an improvement from November, when the savings were 18.9 percent compared to the same month in 2013, and also from December 2015, when water use was down 18.2 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Historians rate Obama as 12th best POTUS, Trump... 1 hr Bob is ALWAYS Wrong 9
This is Why CONSERVATIVES LIKE Breitbart 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
LITTLE father LITTLE son 3 hr Once Again One 4
Trump's Security Costing Us Millions 4 hr TrumpWorld Solution 23
1 Month Trump Travel COSTS as MUCH AS 1 YEAR of... 4 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
At the current rate Trump Security & Travel to ... 7 hr BillionsOBucks 1
Why NO Tea Party Outrage over Trumps Security &... 8 hr 111eno 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC