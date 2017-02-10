Vigilante justice

Related stories this week: Another take on the tale George Mansfield's History of Butte County casts the murderer of A.J. Crum in a somewhat different light than David Kulczyk's California Justice. Chronicling California crime Journalist David Kulczyk goes from music buff to crime buff to history buff, culminating in his first book, California Justice: Shootouts, Lynching and Assassinations in the Golden State .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.