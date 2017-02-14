Upcoming storms will bring 5 to 8 inc...

Upcoming storms will bring 5 to 8 inches to foothills

12 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Five storms are expected over the next 10 days, with at least two providing heavy rain that will add to Lake Oroville. Over the foothills, the storms are expected to add 5 to 8 inches to the watersheds, according to meterologist Will Farr of Western Weather Group in Chico on Tuesday.

