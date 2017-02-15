Uncle Dada s Art Collective reigns in Beatles inspired show
Members of Uncle Dad's Art Collective who will be performing in its upcoming production, “Abbey Road,” Feb. 3-4 at Laxson Auditorium. Chico >> Here comes the sun as Uncle Dad's Art Collective and Chico Performances come together once again with another high production show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
