Two Oroville teens arrested in shooting of 57-year-old man

11 hrs ago

Oroville >> Two 14-year-old Oroville boys were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a 57-year-old man, police said. The shooting happened about noon Tuesday, when the Oroville Police Department responded to an orchard south of Grand Avenue and Tuscan Villa Drive for reports of gunfire.

