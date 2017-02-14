Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy ...

Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birthday surprise

Read more: KMIR 6

The 3-year-old birthday boy was in his pajamas, about to go to sleep on a cot inside a shelter packed with hundreds of evacuees affected by a damaged California dam. With just three hours left on his big day, a group of California Highway Patrol officers showed up at the Chico shelter with a makeshift celebration: an ice cream cake, a balloon, a Captain America figurine, and of course, a song.

Chico, CA

