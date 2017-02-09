Trinity Accordion Gathering grow in group, renditions
Chico >> A large group of accordion players meet each week in Chico to harmonize their squeezeboxes for a sound that assimilates that of a carnival or Oktoberfest celebration. “It really is the original band in a box,” said accordionist David Vallelunga, pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church, where the group meets for practice.
