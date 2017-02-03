Training session for Alzheimera s caregivers
The Alzheimer's Association will conduct a Caregiver Support Group Facilitator Training session on Feb. 23, and pre-registration is required. The workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will cover the principles of self-help mutual support groups, the purpose and guidelines of chapter support groups, facilitators roles and responsibilities, understanding group process and dealing with challenging situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trouble In Demented Democrat Paradise
|57 min
|Bob Hates Whoopi
|1
|Liberal Lunatics Deal With The Devil
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs Mexico
|1
|Democrats have become Laughing Stock of the World
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs Franklin
|23
|ERASE EVERYTHING this TREASONIST PIECE OF SHIST...
|2 hr
|Franklin
|26
|A black and a Mexican are in a car, who's driving?
|2 hr
|Middle of the road
|2
|Hair
|6 hr
|Dr Ruth
|10
|Murders in Mexico rose 22 percent under Obama
|11 hr
|He Loves Bob One
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC