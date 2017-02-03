Training session for Alzheimera s caregivers

The Alzheimer's Association will conduct a Caregiver Support Group Facilitator Training session on Feb. 23, and pre-registration is required. The workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will cover the principles of self-help mutual support groups, the purpose and guidelines of chapter support groups, facilitators roles and responsibilities, understanding group process and dealing with challenging situations.

