Training session for Alzheimera s car...

Training session for Alzheimera s caregivers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Alzheimer's Association will conduct a Caregiver Support Group Facilitator Training session on Feb. 23, and pre-registration is required. The workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will cover the principles of self-help mutual support groups, the purpose and guidelines of chapter support groups, facilitators roles and responsibilities, understanding group process and dealing with challenging situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trouble In Demented Democrat Paradise 57 min Bob Hates Whoopi 1
Liberal Lunatics Deal With The Devil 1 hr Bob Luvs Mexico 1
Democrats have become Laughing Stock of the World 1 hr Bob Luvs Franklin 23
ERASE EVERYTHING this TREASONIST PIECE OF SHIST... 2 hr Franklin 26
A black and a Mexican are in a car, who's driving? 2 hr Middle of the road 2
Hair 6 hr Dr Ruth 10
Murders in Mexico rose 22 percent under Obama 11 hr He Loves Bob One 4
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Butte County was issued at February 04 at 12:25PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC